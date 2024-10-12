iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256,218 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $132.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

