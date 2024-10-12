iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $136.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

