Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

