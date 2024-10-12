Jack Pailing Purchases 29,831 Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing purchased 29,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £17,600.29 ($23,034.01).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($156,524.02).

Naked Wines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WINE stock opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of £44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

