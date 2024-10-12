Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,799,000 after buying an additional 936,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,232,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,327 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $64.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

