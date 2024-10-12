JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $36.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.28.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FROG stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
