JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

