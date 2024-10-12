JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

