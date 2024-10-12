KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

KEY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

