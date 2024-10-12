Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.40 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98). 75,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($3.00).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market capitalization of £134.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.99.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

