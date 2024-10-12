Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADRNY

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €34.13 ($37.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.80. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a twelve month high of €34.94 ($38.39).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported €0.70 ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of €24.06 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.4245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.