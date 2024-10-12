Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 9.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 3,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Latch Trading Down 9.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.
About Latch
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
