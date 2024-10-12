Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives $22.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

LXEO has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lexeo Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,401.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.