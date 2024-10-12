LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 80.3% in September

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of LY to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

LY Price Performance

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. LY has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.03.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. LY had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that LY will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LY Company Profile

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

