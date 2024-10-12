Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNTX. Northland Capmk lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International Stock Performance

MNTX opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $128,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

