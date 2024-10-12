Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.11. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $264.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

