Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

