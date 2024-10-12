Mather Group LLC. Acquires 114 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

