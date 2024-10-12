Mather Group LLC. Acquires 160 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

