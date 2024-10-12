Mather Group LLC. Acquires 564 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

