Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

