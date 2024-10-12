Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 6,965 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $24.58 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

