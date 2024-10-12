Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

