Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

