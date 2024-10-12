Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after buying an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.79 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

