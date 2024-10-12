Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $233.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.64. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

