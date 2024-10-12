Mather Group LLC. Has $185,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $204.44 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average is $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

