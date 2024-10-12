Mather Group LLC. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -236.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,059.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

