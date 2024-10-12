Mather Group LLC. Has $243,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Generac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

