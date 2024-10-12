Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV opened at $501.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $531.94 and its 200-day moving average is $529.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.99 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

