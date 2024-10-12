Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.