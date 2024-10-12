Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,292 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

