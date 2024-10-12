Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,005 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

