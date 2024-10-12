Mather Group LLC. Sells 131 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CGI were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

