Mather Group LLC. Sells 170 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $575.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $576.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

