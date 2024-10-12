Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,849 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Clorox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLX opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 217.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

