Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,150 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.42.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $129.53. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

