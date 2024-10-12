Mather Group LLC. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

