Mather Group LLC. Sells 801 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 49.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2 %

SJM opened at $116.84 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

