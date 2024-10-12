Mather Group LLC. Sells 83 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

