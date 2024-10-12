Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,532 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 323,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.