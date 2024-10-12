Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

