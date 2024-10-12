Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AME opened at $170.38 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

