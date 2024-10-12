Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.