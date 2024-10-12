Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 133.94%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

