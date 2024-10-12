MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.98. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 5,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.37% of MIND C.T.I. worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

