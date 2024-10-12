MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.98. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 5,870 shares changing hands.
MIND C.T.I. Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.77%.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
