Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

MFG opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $4.63.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.