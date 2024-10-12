Mizuho Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $40.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

