Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 406.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

