Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
