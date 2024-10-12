Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Montana Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

